LJI Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.36.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

