LJI Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,505 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

