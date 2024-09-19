LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

