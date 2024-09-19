LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $16.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $16,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.97 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

