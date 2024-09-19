LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LJI Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.