LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 322,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FBCG opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.