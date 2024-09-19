LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $592.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

