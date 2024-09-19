LJI Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $279.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

