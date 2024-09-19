LJI Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

