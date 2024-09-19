LJI Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $277.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $281.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

