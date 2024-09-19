LJI Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF makes up 2.0% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PDP opened at $100.73 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

