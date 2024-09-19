LJI Wealth Management LLC Invests $348,000 in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77.

Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

