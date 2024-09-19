LJI Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LJI Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,952,000 after acquiring an additional 768,822 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

