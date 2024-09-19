LJI Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,365,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWG opened at $203.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $211.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.51.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

