LJI Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $59.09.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
