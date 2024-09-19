LJI Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,252,000 after buying an additional 1,876,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,029 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,757 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,088,000 after purchasing an additional 962,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,813,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,161,000 after purchasing an additional 708,862 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.