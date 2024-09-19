LJI Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,602 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $91.55 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.