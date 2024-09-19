LJI Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $57.30 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

