LJI Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

