LJI Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

