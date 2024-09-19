LJI Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.6% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

