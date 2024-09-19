LJI Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

LJI Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,411.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,729,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.