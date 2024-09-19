LJI Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LJI Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $516.04 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $522.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

