LJI Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQE opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $92.06.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

