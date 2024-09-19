LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Lessened by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,234,000 after purchasing an additional 656,883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after buying an additional 875,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LKQ by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after buying an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,775,000 after acquiring an additional 111,124 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LKQ by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

