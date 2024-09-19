Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 648,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.5 %

LYG opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

