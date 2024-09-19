Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 252,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 446,674 shares.The stock last traded at $8.95 and had previously closed at $8.73.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
