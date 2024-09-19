Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) PT Set at C$0.80 by Fundamental Research

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) received a C$0.80 price target from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE LN opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. Loncor Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

