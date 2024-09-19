London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Acquires £2,524,989.60 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand bought 19,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £126.30 ($166.84) per share, with a total value of £2,524,989.60 ($3,335,521.27).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Martin Brand sold 79,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £126.30 ($166.84), for a total transaction of £10,103,494.80 ($13,346,756.67).
  • On Friday, August 30th, Martin Brand sold 1,515 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £102.50 ($135.40), for a total transaction of £155,287.50 ($205,135.40).
  • On Wednesday, August 28th, Martin Brand sold 5,600 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £102.15 ($134.94), for a total transaction of £572,040 ($755,667.11).
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Martin Brand sold 4,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,962 ($131.60), for a total transaction of £465,922.74 ($615,485.79).
  • On Monday, August 19th, Martin Brand sold 5,172 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,985 ($131.90), for a total transaction of £516,424.20 ($682,198.41).
  • On Wednesday, August 14th, Martin Brand sold 13,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,983 ($131.88), for a total transaction of £1,300,385.58 ($1,717,814.50).
  • On Monday, August 12th, Martin Brand sold 11,561 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,926 ($131.12), for a total transaction of £1,147,544.86 ($1,515,911.31).
  • On Thursday, August 8th, Martin Brand sold 12,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,723 ($128.44), for a total transaction of £1,166,760 ($1,541,294.58).
  • On Monday, August 5th, Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($126.57), for a total transaction of £5,802,828.46 ($7,665,559.39).
  • On Tuesday, July 30th, Martin Brand sold 13,167 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,472 ($125.13), for a total transaction of £1,247,178.24 ($1,647,527.40).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.5 %

LON LSEG opened at £103.80 ($137.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,521.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,936 ($104.83) and a 52-week high of £110.80 ($146.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,860.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,488.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,695.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,347 ($110.26).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

