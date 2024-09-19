Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Price Up 8.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 246,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 855,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBPH. Truist Financial started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LBPH

Insider Transactions at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $527,312.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,244. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 488,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 100,321 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 33,755 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,733,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.