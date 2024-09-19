Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Lizanne C. Gottung Sells 2,500 Shares

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE LPX opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $103.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 48,193.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,267 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 161,931 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,051 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $590,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,648 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

