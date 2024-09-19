LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.36. 152,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 279,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

LTC Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $658,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

