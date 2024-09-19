Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Lument Finance Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $133.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
