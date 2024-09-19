Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 47,011 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 47,011 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $160,777.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,537.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 67,189 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $229,114.49.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,600 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $8,398.00.
- On Friday, July 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $333,790.08.
Five Point Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:FPH traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 321,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.
Institutional Trading of Five Point
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Five Point by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 77,369 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Point by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,023,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 962,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 134,472 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
