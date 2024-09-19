Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 47,011 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 47,011 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $160,777.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,537.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 67,189 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $229,114.49.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,600 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $8,398.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $333,790.08.

Five Point Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 321,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Five Point by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 77,369 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Point by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,023,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 962,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 134,472 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

