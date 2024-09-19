LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $107.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.27.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 107,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 110.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,294,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 17,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $93.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

