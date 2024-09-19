Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Trading Up 5%

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.90. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Lyons Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25.

Lyons Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

