Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Shares Down 8.8%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products, such as H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and train wheels and wheel rims.
