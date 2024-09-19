MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MGNX. Guggenheim lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.11.

MGNX stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.42). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 146.01% and a negative net margin of 332.47%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 300.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

