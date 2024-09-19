Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Shares Down 0.2%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 5,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

Maiden Holdings North America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%.

