Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.38. 427,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.