Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) vs. Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Free Report) and Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maisons du Monde and Haverty Furniture Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Maisons du Monde alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Haverty Furniture Companies $793.72 million 0.56 $56.32 million $2.75 9.97

Haverty Furniture Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Maisons du Monde.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maisons du Monde 0 0 0 0 N/A Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maisons du Monde and Haverty Furniture Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Haverty Furniture Companies has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.05%. Given Haverty Furniture Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Haverty Furniture Companies is more favorable than Maisons du Monde.

Profitability

This table compares Maisons du Monde and Haverty Furniture Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A Haverty Furniture Companies 4.91% 12.58% 5.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies beats Maisons du Monde on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maisons du Monde

(Get Free Report)

Maisons du Monde S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides home and living room related products in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products. It also provides furniture, such as sofas, chairs, beds, mattresses and bedframes, floor lamps, tables, and junior furniture; and tables and storage units comprising bookshelves, wardrobes, and cupboards, as well as outdoor furniture. In addition, the company offers warehouse logistics and order preparation services, as well as container transport services between harbor and warehouses. It provides its products under the Maisons du Monde brand. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Vertou, France.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its website. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Maisons du Monde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maisons du Monde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.