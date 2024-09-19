Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.38

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.38 ($5.98) and traded as low as €5.36 ($5.96). Manz shares last traded at €5.52 ($6.13), with a volume of 5,159 shares.

Manz Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Manz Company Profile

Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech mechanical engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions.

