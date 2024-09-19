Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,300 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %
IBM opened at $214.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $218.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.00.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
