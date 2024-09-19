Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $272,312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Shares of BA opened at $155.17 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $154.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.23. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

