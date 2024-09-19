Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,062 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in LifeMD by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $218.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LFMD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LifeMD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

