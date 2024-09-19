Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,062 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in LifeMD by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.
LifeMD Stock Performance
Shares of LFMD stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $218.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LFMD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LifeMD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Read Our Latest Report on LFMD
LifeMD Company Profile
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LifeMD
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.