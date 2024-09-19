Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $14.01 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

