Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,819 shares of company stock worth $442,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

