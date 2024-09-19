Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207,350 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

