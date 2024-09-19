Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,702 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $127,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.09. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 17.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

