Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 178,560 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 79.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,560 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 430,555 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $440.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 888.18% and a negative return on equity of 168.91%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

